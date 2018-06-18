That ends 1 NEWS NOW's coverage from the FIFA World Cup today. Check out how the morning's action unfolded.

Germany and Brazil are the latest of the favourites to underwhelm in their opening matches.

The Germans went down to Mexico 1-0 while Brazil were held to a draw by Switzerland.

9.42am Five of the top six nations in the FIFA rankings have played, and none has won. Only two of the top dozen teams have victories.

Top-ranked Germany lost to No. 15 Mexico, second-ranked Brazil tied No. 6 Switzerland, No. 4 Portugal drew 10th-ranked Spain, and No. 5 Argentina tied 22nd-ranked Iceland.

Among other teams in the top 12, only No. 7 France (over No. 36 Australia) and co-No. 12 Denmark (against No. 11 Peru) have victories.

No. 3 Belgium, No. 7 France, No. 8 Poland and co-No. 12 England haven't played, and No. 9 Chile failed to qualify.

8:40am: Germany coach Joachim Loew is refusing to panic, saying there will be no radical changes despite his team looking defensively vulnerable in their 1-0 defeat to Mexico.

8:22am: In other news, FIFA is investigating reports of Mexico fans chanting a homophobic slur during the team's win over Germany at the World Cup, the Associated Press is reporting.

Some Mexican supporters chanted the slur when Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer prepared to take a goal kick in the 24th minute.

FIFA says "it is collecting the different match reports and potential evidence in regards to the matter, including the one from the anti-discrimination match observer who was present at the game as part of FIFA's anti-discrimination monitoring system."

Brazil 1 - 1 Switzerland

8:15am: There was a bit of controversy about the Swiss equaliser from Steven Zuber in the 50th minute. Mexican referee Cesar Ramos dismissed Brazilian complaints that Zuber had shoved defender Miranda out of the way before heading a corner from Xherdan Shaqiri.

7:55am: That's fulltime. A pretty entertaining match comes to an end. Brazil weren't at their best after the Swiss equaliser, which was controversial with Brazil claiming a defender was pushed. Both teams will move onto the remaining pool matches against Serbia and Costa Rica.

7:53am: Neymar gets chopped down again. He will get the chance at a free kick in a great position. It'll virtually be the last kick of the match...he chipped it into the box and a Brazilian shot was blocked.

7:49am: A shot from Brazil sneaks past the left post, agonising that one.

7:48am: Sommer with a great save low down to turn away a Firminho header.

7:45am: Neymar heads straight at the Swiss goalkeeper. A great chance there after a perfect cross from Willian.

7:39am: Firminho's attempt from a wide angle is too high.

7:36am: Firminho, who plays his club football for Liverpool, has come on for Jesus.

7:31am: A penalty shot from Brazil after Jesus tumbled to the ground after he had turned away from the defender. It's not given and no VAR.

7:27am: A Coutinho shot flies wide.

7:23am: Schar is booked for a foul on Neymar.

7:19am: An errant pass from Marcelo goes out for a Swiss throw. You don't see that very often.

7:15am: Coutinho's shot is blocked before Neymar's effort is deflected out for a corner. He's come limping after that shot.

7:10am: The Swiss equalise! Zuber was left unmarked and he buried the header. Brazil are claiming a push but the goal will stand. They might have a point to be fair.

7:04am: We're back for the second half and a Swiss shot flies wide.

6:46am: Silva's header from a corner goes just over.

6:41am: Swiss defender Akanji does well to dispossess Jesus had a chance to dribble through on goal.

6:37am: A Swiss attack breaks down though that was a promising sign.

6:30am: Lichtsteiner has been booked for a foul on Neymar. Marcelo takes the free kick and it's out for a corner.

6:19am: Coutinho scores! What a hit! The ball fell to the Barca man outside the box on the left and in trademark fashion and he curled it off the right post. Anyone who has watched his former club Liverpool in recent years will be no stranger to that type of goal.

6:16am: The Swiss goalkeeper defuses a cross from Jesus, who was put away down the left flank after a nice pass from Coutinho.

6:15am: Neymar can't get a nicely placed free kick over the wall.

6:13am: Brazil are pressing, Willian can't reach a cross at the back post.

6:11am: The ball fell perfectly for Paulinho in the six-yard box but the midfielder shot wide. What a chance that was.

6:06am: Willian fires a cross across the six-yard box from the right but there's no one there for Brazil. The Swiss left fullback might been in for a long night against the Chelsea man.

6:03am: The Swiss have the first effort on goal off the back of a nice cross from Shaqiri, who will be a threat for Brazil.

6:00am: We're underway inRostov-on-Don.

5:45am:We’re onto the third match of the morning after a 1-0 victory to Serbia over Costa Rica and then Mexico’s stunning 1-0 upset over the defending champions, Germany.

This match pits Brazil, the five-time champions versus the sixth-ranked Swiss.

Former Barcelona and current PSG star Neymar is the leading star for the Samba Boys as they look to make amends for the humiliating 7-1 defeat to Germany in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He won’t have to do it alone though, with a host of supporting stars including Barcelona’s Phillipe Coutinho, Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus and Willian from Chelsea.

It won’t be easy against the Swiss, who have risen to sixth in the world rankings.