Firmino's late goal against Wolves secures Liverpool 14th straight Premier League win

Liverpool won a 14th straight Premier League game by beating Wolverhampton 2-1 as a late strike by Roberto Firmino moved the unbeaten leaders 16 points clear this morning.

The Brazil striker collected a pass from Jordan Henderson, who had given Liverpool the lead at Molineux, and lashed a left-footed shot into the corner in the 84th minute.

Wolves gave Jurgen Klopp’s side one of its toughest tests this season and looked the team more likely to win after Raul Jimenez equalized in the 51st minute, cancelling out Henderson’s eighth-minute header from a corner.

Still, Liverpool has now won 22 of its 23 games and is unbeaten in 40 league games, stretching back to last season.

Liverpool can extend its lead to 19 points by winning its game in hand, at West Ham, next week.

One negative for the leaders was the sight of forward Sadio Mane leaving the field with an apparent hamstring injury in the first half.

His exit saw Takumi Minamino come on as a substitute for his league debut for Liverpool, becoming the ninth Japanese player to play in the Premier League.

