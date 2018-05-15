 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Fijian player cops seven-game ban after saying 'white people' at Kiwi referee

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Oceania Football Confederation has handed a seven-game ban to a Fijian player who used the phrase "white people" in reference to match officials during an OFC Champions League semifinal match.

Nadi's Samuela Drudru smashes Auckland keeper Tamati Williams in the face after Tamati safely has the ball. OFC Champions League Group Stage Fiji 2014, Auckland City FC v Nadi FC, Churchill Park, Lautoka, Tuesday 8th April 2014. Photo: Shane Wenzlick

Samuela Drudru in action during the 2014 OFC Champions League.

Source: Photosport

The governing body says Lautoka forward Samuela Drudru has also been banned from entering stadiums for "discriminatory behaviour".

The OFC says a sanction over the mandatory five-game ban reflected "the gravity of the incident".

The referee from New Zealand reported comments Drudru made after being sent off for a second yellow card in the match against Marist of the Solomon Islands on April 22.

Fijian media reported Drudru acknowledged using the phrase "white people."

Without Drudru, Lautoka lost 6-0 to Team Wellington in the first leg of the Champions League final. The return game is on Sunday in Fiji.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:49
1
After going down 32-0 to the Roosters on Saturday the Warriors players let out some of their frustrations on each other.

Watch: 'We're going to the death' - Ruben Wiki gets stuck into players as Warriors go all out in brutal contact session

01:20
2
Dixon has signed on with the Highlanders for another two years.

All Blacks star Elliot Dixon to stay with Highlanders, Shane Christie retires due to concussion

00:15
3
The Golden State Warriors beat Houston 119-106 in game one of their NBA Western conference final series.

Kevin Durant and James Harden square off in three-point shoot-out, Warriors take out game one against Rockets

4
Cameroon weightlifter Olivier Matam went missing during the Commonwealth Games.

Athletes who vanished during Commonwealth Games turn up in Sydney


5
Tohu Harris, Vodafone Warriors training session. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 14 December 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Kiwis second rower Tohu Harris a Warriors No. 6 option for Eels clash


02:00
Mr Peters will fill on for the PM while when she takes time off to look after her soon to be born child.

'No concerns, absolutely none' - Jacinda Ardern has confidence Winston Peters will do a great job as Acting PM while she's on maternity leave

When quizzed about Mr Peters' reputation and his ability to lead in her absence, on TVNZ1's Breakfast today, Ms Ardern was unequivocal.

04:52

Privacy lawyer says use of supermarket facial recognition software will lead to court action - and cost taxpayers money

Foodstuffs has revealed it uses the technology to identify shoplifters.

00:37
Palestinian medics and protesters evacuate a wounded youth during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 14, 2018. Thousands of Palestinians are protesting near Gaza's border with Israel, as Israel prepared for the festive inauguration of a new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

At least 52 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces during violent protests as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem

President Trump said in a video message that he remains committed to "facilitating a lasting peace agreement" between Israelis and Palestinians.

07:29
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

Ashburton company selling collectables shuts up shop after dozens of complaints - 'So annoyed'

Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

04:17
Tina Parkin went in search of answers after becoming exasperated about how long it took the Kaiapoi station to pick up her call.

Why are local police stations taking so long to answer their phone?

Tina Parkin tried calling police several times, including different police stations, but she got the same lack of response every time.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 