Fifth-tier Welsh football club to get Hollywood treatment with TV, movie stars' takeover bid

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Fifth tier Welsh football club Wrexham are about to get some Hollywood star treatment, with actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney keen to invest in the side.

Deadpool star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's McElhenney will talk to club members and share their vision at an upcoming special general meeting.

Wrexham has been fan-owned club since 2011, with members overwhelming voting (95 per cent of 1223) in favour of negotiating with the actors.

It's been estimated a take over from the Hollywood duo would lead to a financial injection of nearly $4 million.

Trust director Spencer Harris says a deal could be reached in a matter of weeks.

"We've known for a little while, but we wanted to come as early as we could in the process to involve supporters.

"As everybody knows we are community owned and therefore this has become public knowledge a little bit earlier than it would in any other normal circumstance, but yeah, it's out there now so people know all about it."

Harris went on to say the decision on how to proceed remains firmly with members.

"We started talking through representatives of theirs, talking about the club, and we're now in a position where we are able, following the SGM on Tuesday night, to get into detailed discussions about what a takeover deal could look like."

The only unknown is just why the actors are so keen on buying a football club in northern Wales.

Harris says all will be revealed in due course.

"I would answer 'why not?' because for us as Wrexham fans we are the third oldest professional team in the world, the oldest in Wales and play at the oldest international stadium anywhere in the world," said Harris.

"We are a team with a proud history that's beaten Porto in the European Cup Winners Cup and there's lot's of potential at the club, so why not?"

