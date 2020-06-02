TODAY |

FIFA urges football organisers to apply 'common sense' over on-field George Floyd demonstrations

Source:  Associated Press

FIFA urged soccer competition organisers on Tuesday to apply “common sense” and consider not sanctioning players for solidarity with George Floyd during matches.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his teams second goal of the game with a 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Paderborn 07 and Borussia Dortmund at Benteler Arena in Paderborn, Germany Source: Associated Press

The recognition of the “depth of sentiment” over Floyd’s death came in a rare statement by FIFA telling the global game to show flexibility and not enforce laws of soccer it helps to set.

Players used weekend games in Germany to reveal messages demanding justice for Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after he pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck in Minneapolis.

Germany's soccer federation announced earlier Tuesday that it was assessing whether to sanction the players for breaking laws of the game that prohibit “any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images" on equipment.

“FIFA fully understands the depth of sentiment and concerns expressed by many footballers in light of the tragic circumstances of the George Floyd case," the governing body said in a statement.

"The application of the laws of the game approved by the IFAB is left for the competitions' organisers, which should use common sense and have in consideration the context surrounding the events.”

FIFA controls half of the eight votes on the International Football Association Board, with the other four held by England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. A law change in 2014 — proposed by England — led to players being banned from revealing personal statements on undergarments.

England winger Jadon Sancho was booked while playing for Borussia Dortmund on Monday for removing his jersey — a yellow-card offense — only so he could reveal a T-shirt with a “Justice for George Floyd" message.

Borussia Dortmund teammate Achraf Hakimi displayed the same message on a T-shirt after scoring in the same game on Monday but was not booked because he did not lift his jersey over his head.

In the Bundesliga on Sunday, American midfielder Weston McKennie wore an armband over his Schalke jersey with the handwritten message “Justice for George," and Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram took a knee after scoring for Borussia Mönchengladbach in another game.

The expressions of protest are being investigated by the German soccer federation's control body.

“As is the case internationally," federation vice president Rainer Koch said, “the game itself should remain free of political statements or messages of any kind.”

FIFA's awareness of the depth of feeling over the racial inequalities highlighted by Floyd's death comes amid ongoing criticism soccer is not doing enough to eradicate or punish racism.

“FIFA had repeatedly expressed itself to be resolutely against racism and discrimination of any kind and recently strengthened its own disciplinary rules with a view to helping to eradicate such behaviours,” the Zurich-based governing body said. “FIFA itself has promoted many anti-racism campaigns which frequently carry the anti-racism message at matches organised under its own auspices.”

