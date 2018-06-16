TODAY |

FIFA investigating potential match-fixing in World Cup qualifying blowout

Source:  Associated Press

FIFA is investigating suspected match-fixing in Myanmar's 7-0 loss in a World Cup qualifier last year.

The Football World Cup trophy Source: Associated Press

“We are looking into this matter,” FIFA said this morning, confirming reports in Myanmar media which said officials had visited the country to question players.

“Anyone found guilty of match manipulation will be subject to severe sanctions as FIFA has recently introduced minimum bans of five years,” soccer's world body said in a statement.

Myanmar was beaten 7-0 in an away qualifier at Kyrgyzstan in October — a third straight loss in qualifying after September defeats in Mongolia and at home to Japan.

Myanmar has since won two games under a new coach and is in contention to advance from Asia's Group F. Myanmar next plays group leader Japan and Kyrgyzstan in March.

The top two nations in the five-team group in June advance to the next stage of Asian qualifying for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:54
Māori All Stars won't sing NZ national anthem to 'support Indigenous brothers' after Advance Australia Fair cut
2
Tonga expelled by International Rugby League
3
Holden superfan selling rare 1982 SS Commodore with estimated worth of up to $100k
4
TJ Perenara speaks to Breakfast about baby news, embracing te reo and growing up in Porirua
5
Watch the moment TJ Perenara stuns John Campbell with surprise studio visit - 'I've come to see you!'
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Son Heung-min capitalises on Aston Villa howler to score match-winner for Tottenham in stoppage time

Sadio Mane threads home superb game-winner against Norwich to continue Liverpool's EPL dominance

Phoenix have won respect of A-League this season, coach says

Phoenix's English strikers combine to score game-winner against Melbourne City at roaring Eden Park