FIFA investigating potential match-fixing in World Cup qualifying blowout

FIFA is investigating suspected match-fixing in Myanmar's 7-0 loss in a World Cup qualifier last year.

The Football World Cup trophy Source: Associated Press

“We are looking into this matter,” FIFA said this morning, confirming reports in Myanmar media which said officials had visited the country to question players.

“Anyone found guilty of match manipulation will be subject to severe sanctions as FIFA has recently introduced minimum bans of five years,” soccer's world body said in a statement.

Myanmar was beaten 7-0 in an away qualifier at Kyrgyzstan in October — a third straight loss in qualifying after September defeats in Mongolia and at home to Japan.

Myanmar has since won two games under a new coach and is in contention to advance from Asia's Group F. Myanmar next plays group leader Japan and Kyrgyzstan in March.