FIFA instructs broadcasters not to focus on 'hot women' at football games

FIFA has instructed broadcasters to stop focusing on “hot women” in the crowd at football matches.

Foto LaPresse - Fabio Ferrari 01 07 2018 Mosca ( Russia ) Sport Russia 2018 - Coppa del Mondo FIFA - Spagna vs Russia - Stadio Luzniki di Mosca Nella foto:tifosi Russia Photo LaPresse - Fabio Ferrari July 01, 2018 Moscow ( Russia Federation ) sport Russia 2018 - FIFA World Cup - Spain vs Russia - Luzniki Stadium of Moscow. in the pic:Russia supporters

The crackdown on broadcasters was not yet a “proactive campaign”.

Source: Photosport

FIFA’s head of sustainability and diversity Federico Addiechi says the sport’s governing body “would take action against things that are wrong”.

"We've done it with individual broadcasters. We've done it with our host broadcast services," he said.

Speaking before Croatia’s semi-final win over England, Addiechi said the crackdown was not yet a “proactive campaign”.

“This is one of the activities we definitely will have in future - it's a normal evolution," he responded when asked if the edict would become official FIFA policy.

Anti-discrimination group Fare Network says sexism has been the biggest problem of the World Cup.

Prior to the tournament, racism and homophobia were identified as areas if concern but Fair Network executive director Piara Powar said sexism was the main area of discrimination.

Incidents during reports from the World Cup have drawn attention to the journalist's movement to end sexism and harassment.
Source: Associated Press

Powar said there had been several cases where female reporters had been groped or kissed while on air and there were numerous cases of Russian women who were “accosted in the streets” by male fans.

Photographic agency Getty Images had also been caught up in a sexism storm after publishing a gallery of exclusively young women called “the hottest fans at the World Cup.”

Getty later removed the gallery, calling it a “regrettable error in judgement” and launching an internal investigation. 

