TODAY |

FIFA hand Mexico heavy punishments for fans chanting anti-LGBTQ slurs

Source:  Associated Press

Mexico’s football team will play two home games in empty stadiums as part of a FIFA punishment today for fans chanting anti-gay slurs at an Olympic qualifying tournament.

A Champions League football. Source: Associated Press

FIFA said the Mexican Football Association must also pay a 60,000 Swiss francs ($65,000) fine.

Mexican fans persist in aiming the chant at opposing teams’ goalkeepers despite regular FIFA fines and efforts by the FA to curb the insults.

The latest incidents were during games against the United States and Dominican Republic in March at the qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics that Mexico hosted in Guadalajara.

Mexico’s next two official home games are World Cup qualifiers against Jamaica in September and Canada in October.

FIFA said its disciplinary committee also opened a case against Mexico for the same chants at a friendly against Iceland last month in Arlington, Texas.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Injury-plagued Eliza McCartney unable to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
2
Olympic swimmer, 17, gets haka, 'happy tears' at school after Tokyo dream comes true
3
George Gregan still believes man suing him over $11m business is grub, cockroach and parasite
4
2028 Olympics goal front-of-mind for White Sox as next generation talents named in training squad
5
Kiwi boxer dishes out instant karma with early TKO after rival's pre-fight cheap shot
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:33

Parachutist narrowly avoids catastrophe after hitting TV wires while flying onto pitch at Euros match

Ronaldo scores twice in Portugal's Euro win over Hungary

Diego Maradona hologram features in tribute to late football legend before Copa America match

Phoenix welcome back Gary Hooper on two-year deal