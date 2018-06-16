FIFA Football World Cup 2018: Group Tables

Breaking News
The 2018 FIFA Football World Cup features 32 teams from around the world, split into eight groups of four. Each side plays three round robin games with the top two teams from each pool qualifying for the last 16 knock-out round.
The Football World Cup trophy
|Group A
|Played
|Won
|Drew
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|Russia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|6
|Uruguay
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Egypt
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-3
|0
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-6
|0
|Group B
|Played
|Won
|Drew
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|Spain
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Portugal
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Iran
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Morocco
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Group C
|Played
|Won
|Drew
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|France
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Denmark
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Australia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|1
|Peru
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Group D
|Played
|Won
|Drew
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|Croatia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|6
|Iceland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Argentina
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|1
|Nigeria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Group E
|Played
|Won
|Drew
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|Serbia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Brazil
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Costa Rica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Group F
|Played
|Won
|Drew
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|Sweden
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Mexico
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Germany
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|South Korea
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Group G
|Played
|Won
|Drew
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Panama
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Group H
|Played
|Won
|Drew
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|Japan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Senegal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Poland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Colombia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
