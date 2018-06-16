FIFA Football World Cup 2018: Group Tables

 

The 2018 FIFA Football World Cup features 32 teams from around the world, split into eight groups of four. Each side plays three round robin games with the top two teams from each pool qualifying for the last 16 knock-out round.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 14: A detailed view of the World Cup Trophy is seen prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium on June 14, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The Football World Cup trophy

Source: Associated Press

FIFA World Cup 2018: Fixtures & results

Group A Played Won Drew Lost GD Points
Russia 2 2 0 0 7 6
Uruguay 2 2 0 0 2 6
Egypt 2 0 0 2 -3 0
Saudi Arabia 2 0 0 2 -6 0
Group B Played Won Drew Lost GD Points
Spain 2 1 1 0 1 4
Portugal 2 1 1 0 1 4
Iran 2 1 0 1 0 3
Morocco 2 0 0 2 -2 0
Group C Played Won Drew Lost GD Points
France 2 0 0 0 2 6
Denmark 2 1 1 0 1 4
Australia 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Peru 2 0 0 2 -2 0
Group D Played Won Drew Lost GD Points
Croatia 2 2 0 0 5 6
Iceland 1 0 1 0 0 1
Argentina 2 0 1 1 -3 1
Nigeria 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Group E Played Won Drew Lost GD Points
Serbia 1 1 0 0 1 3
Brazil 1 0 1 0 0 1
Switzerland 1 0 1 0 0 1
Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Group F Played Won Drew Lost GD Points
Sweden 1 1 0 0 1 3
Mexico 1 1 0 0 1 3
Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0
South Korea 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Group G Played Won Drew Lost GD Points
Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 3
England 1 1 0 0 1 3
Tunisia 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Panama 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Group H Played Won Drew Lost GD Points
Japan 1 1 0 0 1 3
Senegal 1 1 0 0 1 3
Poland 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Colombia 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Willy Caballero's error has made it harder for the South American side to stay in the South American side to stay in the World Cup.

Frizell is set to debut for the All Blacks in Dunedin for the final Test against France on Saturday.

Willy Caballero's error has made it harder for the South American side to stay in the World Cup.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 14: A detailed view of the World Cup Trophy is seen prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium on June 14, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Mexico's Hirving Lozano, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

The former New Zealand prime minister says Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford are a 21st century example of gender equality.

