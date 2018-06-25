 

FIFA fine Denmark for fans sexist banner and unruly behaviour during World Cup win over Socceroos

FIFA has fined Denmark's soccer federation $NZD30,000 for misconduct by fans during the team's 1-1 draw with Australia on Saturday, including a sexist banner.

Denmark fans cheer prior to the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

FIFA says Danish fans also threw objects at Australia supporters and disrespected "pre-match protocol". Fans are required to respect the national anthem of an opponent before a game.

Denmark was also charged for fans displaying a "a sexist banner" at the game in Samara which read "store patter". A term that translates to "big t**s" in English.

FIFA is using anti-discrimination monitors to spot offensive behaviour at the World Cup.

