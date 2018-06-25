FIFA fine Denmark for fans sexist banner and unruly behaviour during World Cup win over Socceroos

FIFA has fined Denmark's soccer federation $NZD30,000 for misconduct by fans during the team's 1-1 draw with Australia on Saturday, including a sexist banner.

Denmark fans cheer prior to the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Source: Associated Press

FIFA says Danish fans also threw objects at Australia supporters and disrespected "pre-match protocol". Fans are required to respect the national anthem of an opponent before a game.

Denmark was also charged for fans displaying a "a sexist banner" at the game in Samara which read "store patter". A term that translates to "big t**s" in English.