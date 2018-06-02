Feline philosopher: Meet the deaf Russian cat bestowed with the honour of being this year's FIFA World Cup animal oracle

Source:
Animals predicting Football World Cup winners is nothing new but the newest feline philosopher may be a bit far stretched.
Unlike the most famous animal oracle Paul the Octopus, who correctly picked Spain to win the 2010 trophy, Achilles won’t have all five senses to rely on when he looks into the future.
The Russian cat bestowed with the unique psychic gift is deaf after all.
Don't ask how he got picked for the gig, but the vet looking after him says he will be a good psychic because he's honest, cute and kind.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport