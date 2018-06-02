 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Feline philosopher: Meet the deaf Russian cat bestowed with the honour of being this year's FIFA World Cup animal oracle

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Animals predicting Football World Cup winners is nothing new but the newest feline philosopher may be a bit far stretched.

Achilles’ vet says he’ll be a good psychic because he’s honest, cute and kind.
Source: 1 NEWS

Unlike the most famous animal oracle Paul the Octopus, who correctly picked Spain to win the 2010 trophy, Achilles won’t have all five senses to rely on when he looks into the future.

The Russian cat bestowed with the unique psychic gift is deaf after all.

Don't ask how he got picked for the gig, but the vet looking after him says he will be a good psychic because he's honest, cute and kind.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
Ngatai showed his speed, strength and improvisation skills to set up the Chiefs' second try of the night.

As it happened: Crusaders earn another textbook win after repelling Chiefs' second half comeback attempt

00:13
2
The Crusaders hooker was at his playmaking best.

Watch: Cheeky Codie Taylor catches Chiefs napping with quick-tap penalty to set up Crusaders' opening try

00:15
3
Ava Seumanufagai had to make an embarrassing 100 metre trudge in his side's 22-14 loss last night.

Watch: New Zealander has absolute shocker for Sharks, runs to wrong end of the field during NRL game

00:15
4
The former world number one wound back the clock in style.

Watch: Crowd goes bonkers as Tiger Woods holes classic eagle at PGA Memorial Tournament

01:15
5

Exclusive: NZ cycling coach needed medical treatment during 2016 Rio Olympic Games after consuming alcohol

00:59
Dog handler Constable Regan Turner says he ran past an injured Kosmo a couple of times on a callout where the dog was stabbed.

'I knew something sinister had happened' - Kosmo the police dog's handler describes the night he thought he would lose his partner

Kosmo was stabbed in the throat while he and Constable Regan Turner were responding to a family harm incident this week.

01:42
That’s according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

I NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

"It's no big deal. We're there to take care of business, that's what the country expects me to do and I will," Mr Peters said.

Otara resident Wayne Joseph.

South Aucklanders fear effects of fuel tax - 'Most of us are not high-income earners'

Mayor Phil Goff says the consequences would be "inconceivable" if it was not introduced.

04:08
The sport’s governing body already confirmed to 1 NEWS that it’s looking into a raft of allegations.

Exclusive: Former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden had access to deeply personal and damning confidential athlete interviews with High Performance Sport NZ

Some of the topics discussed in the interviews included no consequences for "s*** behaviour", "a real lack of holding people accountable".

00:42
He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.

Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport

Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 