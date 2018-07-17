 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


'I feel good, I feel motivated' - Cristiano Ronaldo addresses media after sealing $193m Italian switch

share

Source:

Associated Press

At the age of 33, many football players are past their peak. Cristiano Ronaldo vows to show he is not one of them.

The Portugal captain has joined Italian champions Juventus.
Source: Associated Press

Juventus signed Ronaldo from Real Madrid last week for 112 million euros (NZ$193 million) - an Italian league record sum - and the world player of the year penned a four-year contract.

Some see it as an extravagant sum for a player who, although a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, is entering the latter stages of a glittering career.

At his first news conference as a Juventus player on Monday, Ronaldo insisted he was motivated by a new challenge and keen to step out of his comfort zone after nine years at Madrid.

"With all due respect, usually players of my age go to Qatar or China, so coming to such an outstanding club at this stage in my career makes me very happy," he said.

"I'm different from all the other players who think their career is over at my age. I want to show that I'm not like the others, I'm different. It's an emotional moment for me because I'm not 23, I'm 33.

"I'm not here on holiday," he added. "I want to mark the history of Juventus. I hope I can surprise everyone one last time and I'm very, very confident."

Ronaldo has always been credited with a phenomenal workrate, and he has promised to continue that at Juventus in order to prolong his longevity.

The Portugal forward moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid in 2009, and became the Spanish club's all-time leading scorer with 451 in 438 matches. He helped Madrid win four Champions Leagues - beating Juventus in the final in 2017 - and also won La Liga and the Copa del Rey twice each.

Ronaldo, who also led Portugal to the European Championship in 2016, also won the Champions League at Manchester United as well as three Premier Leagues and the FA Cup.

He expects his winning ways to continue at the Serie A champion.

"It will be tough, I know that," Ronaldo said. "The league is very tough but Juve is ready and I will be ready. The age is not important. I feel good, I feel motivated. I will try to do my best like always. I'm looking forward to starting the league well and to try to win every title."

On his arrival at Allianz Stadium for his medical on Monday, Ronaldo was greeted by hundreds of fans, who chanted his name and "Portaci la Champions" ("Bring us the Champions League trophy").

Juventus hasn't won the Champions League since 1996. It has been on the losing side in the final five times since then, including twice in the past four editions.

Juventus has won the Serie A for the last seven seasons - and done the league and Italian Cup double for the past four - but has struggled to transfer its domestic supremacy to the European stage.

Ronaldo has won the Champions League four times in the past five seasons. He has a record 120 Champions League goals, 105 of them at Madrid, 12 more than Juventus as a team managed in that same period.

"Juventus has been one step away from it and couldn't win," Ronaldo said. "I hope I can be the lucky charm."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:37
1
The Portugal captain has joined Italian champions Juventus.

'I feel good, I feel motivated' - Cristiano Ronaldo addresses media after sealing $193m Italian switch

2

Congratulations! All Blacks loose forward Sam Cane announces engagement

3
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

'We just wanted her to survive' - Serena Williams' husband puts Wimbledon loss in perspective in heartfelt tribute


00:25
4
Hasan Ali suffered a neck strain in his side's win over Zimbabwe.

Watch: Pakistan bowler injures himself in exuberant wicket celebration

5
He climbed over photographers to reach supporters in Jamaican colours before setting Rio alight with his striking pose.

Usain Bolt secures trial contract with A-League side Central Coast Mariners - report

03:28
The Acting PM has spoken about the Government’s huge defence spend on Poseidon aircraft.

Winston Peters says Government's $2.3 billion Poseidon aircraft spend avoids New Zealand ‘bludging on others’

The Acting PM has spoken about the Government’s huge defence spend on TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

The Counties Manukau DHB says there's been a "progressive increase" in the amount of time patients stay at Middlemore.

Auckland, Northland hospital computer systems within minutes of failing - report

This followed a power cut at Middlemore Hospital on an unspecified date in Sept 2018.

Teen charged with Perth triple-murder presented at hospital in 'psychotic state' day before deaths of Kiwi woman and her two children

WAtoday reports Teancum Vernon Petersen-Crofts was at the emergency department of Perth's St John of God Midland public hospital on Saturday evening.

00:43
In Finland’s capital the US President said there’s no reason for Russia to meddle in the vote.

'Treasonous' Trump takes Putin's word he didn't meddle in US election despite his own intelligence agencies saying otherwise

The US President has been blasted by people on both sides of the political aisle for his performance in Helsinki, where he said "the world wants to see us get along".

06:49
It's been claimed to be an eyesore, and the Waimate shed is disturbing the peace and tranquillity.

Simple green shed divides neighbours in small south Canterbury town

The size of the building has neighbours seeing a very dark shade of red.