Father kicked from A-League match with disabled daughter started drama with search for better beer, authorities say

A Sydney father claims he was threatened by police and security after trying to check a toilet for his disabled daughter at an A-League soccer match, but authorities insist he started the drama while searching for a better beer.

Sydney FC fan Rory Carroll was evicted from the semi-final between his club and Melbourne Victory on Sunday night however there are conflicting versions of what happened before the eviction was captured on video.

Mr Carroll says he was going to check the bathroom facilities were in a "clean state" for his daughter when he was stopped by security officials, one of whom placed a hand on his arm.

"Even though this was physically threatening to me, I ignored them and proceeded to check the bathroom," the father said in a statement on Monday.

"When I returned to my seat, I was surrounded by armed police and stadium security officials."

He wrote on Twitter that he was "assaulted by security (and) threatened by a senior police officer screaming at me".

Mr Carroll was evicted from Jubilee Stadium and took his two daughters and their friend with him.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton says the trouble started when the father tried to push his way into another grandstand without his daughter and without the required ticket.

"He was trying to enter the grandstand area where there was a greater variety of beer available than there was in the outer grandstand area where he was seated," he told reporters.

"He did not have his daughter with him at the time he came into conflict with security and, thereafter, had an interaction with police and was asked to leave due to his behaviour."

Mr Carroll rejected "out of hand" any accusation he was searching for full strength beer.

"I was not drinking alcohol but Coca-Cola, not least because I was in charge of three young children," he said in his lengthy written statement.

He added that the children were left "traumatised" by the intimidation he was subjected to.

Football Federation Australian is investigating the incident and has spoken to both Mr Carroll and NSW Police.

"There are conflicting accounts and a potential misunderstanding of the circumstances that led to the eviction," an FFA spokesman said in a statement on Monday.

"FFA will seek further discussion with stadium management and police to seek clarity around the level of response used to evict a single person."

Mr Walton argued the police response was not over-the-top and noted the fan incited the crowd to call out in support as he was escorted from the venue.