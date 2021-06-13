TODAY |

Fans to honour Christian Eriksen as Denmark play first game since his collapse

Source:  Associated Press

Denmark will get on the field for the first time since Christian Eriksen’s collapse when the team plays Belgium at the European Championship.

Paramedics using a stretcher to take out of the pitch Denmark's Christian Eriksen after he collapsed during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark. Source: Associated Press

The fans at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen plan to honour the midfielder with a minute’s applause in the 10th minute of the match. Eriksen wears No. 10 on his national team jersey.

Ukraine will face North Macedonia in Bucharest in the first match of the day. The Netherlands will take on Austria in Amsterdam in the late one.

Belgium can advance to the round of the 16 with a victory.

A win for either the Netherlands or Austria would also be enough to get through.

Football
UK and Europe
