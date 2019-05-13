TODAY |

Family kicked out of A-League match after father tried to take disabled daughter to toilet through restricted area

A Sydney family were escorted by police from an A-league semi-final match after the father reportedly tried to take his disabled daughter to the bathroom in a restricted area.

Rory Carroll and his three daughters were at a game between Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Sydney yesterday when the run-in took place.

A video taken by a member of the crowd shows Mr Carroll visibly upset and other fans booing in the background.

"Are you serious?" Mr Carroll says to police. "The disabled toilets, because my daughter needs it, are right there and they won’t let me take my daughter through. That’s what this is all about.

"You guys want to kick me out because he said so and I can’t take my disabled daughter five metres."

A NSW police spokesperson confirmed the incident to Nine News saying: "During an A-league game held at Jubilee Oval, Kogarah this evening, a male spectator was spoken to by security about seating protocols.

"Despite repeated requests by security, the man was unwilling to cooperate, police assistance was called, the man was spoken to by officers and after further refusal was escorted from the stadium with his family."

Mr Carroll then took to Twitter to express his disgust and said his daughter with disabilities was left "traumatised" from the incident.

"I was pumped for the game tonight. Taking the kids out on Mother's Day and on a school night ahead of NAPLAN [National Assessment Program – Literacy and Numeracy] this week.

My daughter had not stopped talking about it and got dressed into her SFC gear after she finished her game this morning. Unfortunately that's not how our night ended. I had to console crying girls and put up with multiple police cars monitoring my movements as we left the stadium."
 

    Rory Carroll told Nine News his daughter was left crying and "traumatised". Source: Nine
