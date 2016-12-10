 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


FA fines Manchester City defender $69,000 over Instagram message

share

Source:

Associated Press

The English Football Association has fined Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna 40,000 pounds (NZ $69,000) for an Instagram post about a referee.

2016-12-10T00:00:00.000+13:00

Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna.

Source: Photosport

Sagna posted a photo with the caption "10 against 12.. but still fighting and winning as a team" on the social network site following City's 2-1 win against Burnley on January 2.

Sagna later amended the post to read "still fighting and winning as a team" after a match that saw referee Lee Mason send off midfielder Fernandinho.

The FA also warned Sagna about his future conduct.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:09
1
The 28-year-old first five says the deal with Montpellier was a real opportunity to go away and experience something different.

Aaron Cruden eyeing Lions Tour swansong despite ABs departure: 'I'll be working my butt off to make sure that happens'

00:48
2
Christchurch-born Heiden Bedwell-Curtis never thought he'd be back in Crusaders country after plying his trade with Manawatu.

New Crusaders flanker still in disbelief at Super call-up

00:30
3
The Swiss 17th seed took apart American Noah Rubin to move on to third round.

Australian Open crowd roar in delight as classy Roger Federer wraps up second round match in straight sets

00:22
4
McCullum's Brisbane teammate Nathan Reardon said his skipper was happy to be sidelined so he could focus more on his golf game.

Watch: Suspended funnyman McCullum burns teammate with brutal sideline sledge

00:43
5
The cricketers took time out from their preparations for the second Test against Bangladesh to work with the country’s future stars of the game.

Video: Black Caps get amongst it with fun drills for admiring youngsters at fundraising event in Christchurch

01:40

Power restored to Wellington suburb as high winds hit

A deepening low approaching from the Tasman is causing problems for people in the capital and beyond.

02:18
Corrections bosses have put into place an emergency plan that will see women sleep overnight at the courthouse.

Soaring female prison population could see inmates sleeping in court cells

Female prisoners could be driven to a nearby court for the night and returned to jail the next morning as a last resort, 1 NEWS can reveal.

03:26
For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

Race against time to get Sir Edmund Hillary's hut fully restored for Scott Base's big birthday

For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

01:06

'You can do your job but you're not safe in your head' - exhausted junior doctors strike again over gruelling schedules

Around 20 striking medics gathered to picket outside Christchurch Hospital.

00:42
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Watch: 'We loved the songs in the movie' - Auckland band's beautiful mash-up of Disney's Moana watched over 1 million times in three days

Resonate are shocked with the huge reception their clip has received online.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ