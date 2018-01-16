'That is extraordinary' – French football referee kicks player then gives him red card

Nantes defender Diego Carlos' sending-off against Paris Saint-Germain has been overturned after referee Tony Chapron apologised for the controversial end to the game.



Chapron caused controversy late in Nantes' 1-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain yesterday when, having been knocked to the ground in an accidental collision with the Nantes defender, he kicked out at Carlos before showing him a second yellow card.



The referee has been stood down from duty "until further notice", starting from his scheduled assignment for Thursday's Ligue 1 match between Angers and Troyes, and will face a disciplinary hearing with the French football league (LFP).



But Carlos will be clear to play against Toulouse the same evening after the second booking was rescinded by the LFP on Chapron's advice.



That at least will please Nantes, who said in a statement earlier on Tuesday on their website: "FC Nantes has asked the LFP disciplinary commission to immediately annul the second booking for Diego Carlos so that he can play in the next league game this Wednesday, January 17."



The LFP added that Chapron's case will be studied in a meeting of the commission this Friday.



"During the Nantes-PSG match I was barged by Nantes player Diego Carlos," the referee wrote in a statement released to French news agency AFP.



"As a result of the impact I felt a sharp pain from a recent injury. I reacted badly by moving my leg towards the player.



"I have sent a report to the (LFP) disciplinary commission so that the (second) booking received by the player can be withdrawn, because having seen the images his action did not seem deliberate."



Pascal Garibian, the French Football Federation's technical director for referees, criticised Chapron's "loss of control" in the incident.

