Experienced employment lawyer to lead investigation into alleged 'toxic environment' at NZ Football

Phillipa Muir, an employment lawyer who's an expert is workplace bullying incidents, will lead the investigation into New Zealand Football.

Phillipa Muir, an expert in work place bullying incidents, will lead the review.
Source: 1 NEWS

The framework of the independent review has been announced which will determine if there will be any other casualties besides former CEO Andy Martin from this embarrassing period in NZF history.

The toxic environment at NZ Football so far seems to have claimed Martin's job after he retired last week and the controversial coach at the centre of recent issues, Andreas Heraf, could soon follow.

NZF Chairman Deryck Shaw says Muir was the perfect choice to lead the investigation.

"She brings firstly depth and independence to the process," he said.

"Pip is a person that has got immense experience and credibility but as an independent reviewer, she brings a real potential for real insights into the review process."

The terms of reference have finally been agreed by NZF's executive committee and the players association.

As such, the review will start with the 13 written letters from Football Ferns alleging inappropriate workplace conduct and behaviour.

Andy Martin said there have also been about six letters supporting Heraf submitted to the governing body by players.
Source: 1 NEWS

However, Muir has also been given broader mandate to look at any other breaches of NZF's code of conduct.

The review will find out whether NZF knew about the allegations, if so when, and if their response was appropriate.

Earlier today, NZF apologised publically for comments former CEO Martin made in a press conference about a former Football Ferns manager that were untrue.

It's hoped by the end of August we'll know what other mistakes have been made.

