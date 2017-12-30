Exclusive: Nathan Burns 'pretty excited' about his return to struggling Wellington Phoenix

Wellington Phoenix fan-favourite Nathan Burns has spoken about his return to the club, having earlier confirmed he's signed a two-year deal with the bottom placed A-League side.

Burns, 29, left the Phoenix after the 2015 A-League season having scored 14 goals in 24 matches for the club, moving to Japan for stints with FC Tokyo and Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

Speaking exclusively to 1 NEWS, Burns couldn't hide his delight at linking up with the Phoenix once again.

"I'm pretty excited to get back in and start training," Burns said.

Burns also detailed how the move back to Wellington came about.

"I'd just finished my off season with Japan.

"I was kind of looking (at) what's right for me to go forward in the next couple of years. I'm very comfortable here.