Exclusive: Andreas Heraf's future as Football Ferns coach hanging by a thread after latest revelations in player letters

Andreas Heraf's future is hanging by a thread after half of the Football Ferns squad passed on personal statements of their concerns about the coach to their players association.

Allegations against Andreas Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.
1 NEWS has tracked down the letters submitted by up to 12 players sent to the board, with allegations against the Austrian manager including incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

"There's probably a lot there that are uncomfortable with Andreas in his position right now," Harry Ngata of the NZ Professional Footballers' Association said.

Another criticism against Heraf centres on his approach to team culture, saying it was the least important focus.

A senior New Zealand Football (NZF) official told 1 NEWS that some players have said they won't turn out for the Ferns again while Heraf remains coach.

NZF CEO Andy Martin is also in the spotlight.

One letter alleges Martin supported Heraf's decision not to pick two senior players who he'd accused of conspiring against him.

It's not the first accusation of concerns being raised with NZ Football.

A long standing staff member told 1 NEWS they'd told the organisation about fears for player welfare after the Spain tour in March. Nothing happened and that person has since resigned.

The entire saga has come to a head after Heraf's controversial comments following their loss to Japan in Wellington earlier this month.

The Professional Footballers Association has requested an independent review while NZF declined to comment today but are expected to make an announcement about that inquiry tomorrow.

If it goes ahead, it's understood Heraf will be suspended until the inquiry is completed.

