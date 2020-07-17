Ex-Phoenix star Kosta Barbarouses will 'definitely' celebrate if he scores against his old side

There’ll be no room for sentiment when former Phoenix forward Kosta Barbarouses takes on his old side tonight in the first game of the A-League re-start.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sydney FC could virtually seal a record Fourth Premier's Plate with a win at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

And Barbarouses will “definitely” be celebrating if he scores against old side.

“I have in the past, so I can’t stop now. There’s a lot at stake."

The 30-year-old has scored eight goals in Sydney FC’s dominant campaign and could become the third player to win the Premier’s Plate with three different clubs.

"It's always special to play against the Phoenix because I got my start there,” he said.

“Obviously my friends and family back home are fans of the Phoenix, and fans of whichever team I play for."

The Phoenix are only too aware of the threat he poses, as they chase their own playoff berth.

"He's always been one of the top strikers,” defender Louis Fenton told 1 NEWS.