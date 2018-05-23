 

Ex-EPL winner Manuel Pellegrini takes over as manager of Winston Reid's West Ham

Manuel Pellegrini is back in the Premier League after being hired as manager of West Ham.

West Ham United's new manager Manuel Pellegrini

West Ham United's new manager Manuel Pellegrini

Source: Getty

The London club announced the arrival of the former Manchester City coach on a three-year contract as the replacement for David Moyes.

Pellegrini won the Premier League and the League Cup in his three years at City before being replaced by Pep Guardiola in 2016. The 64-year-old Chilean has spent the last two years in China with Hebei China Fortune.

He previously managed Villarreal, Real Madrid and Malaga in the Spanish league.

West Ham decided not to renew the contract of Moyes, who stabilized the club in his six months in charge from November and led it to a 13th-place finish in the Premier League.

Pellegrini "is one of the world's most respected football coaches and we look forward to working with him," West Ham joint Chairman David Sullivan said in a statement on the club's website.

"It was important that we appointed someone with knowledge and experience of the Premier League, who already has an understanding - not only of the teams and players we face but of West Ham United and our ambitions.

"Manuel brings a reputation for attacking football and getting the best out of his players. We believe he will attract new talent ... as well as improving the current squad."

