Ex-All Whites coach Anthony Hudson confirmed as Major League Soccer manager

Former All Whites coach Anthony Hudson hasn't had to wait too long to get back into his work, today appointed the new manager of American Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids.

All Whites Coach Anthony Hudson

Former All Whites Coach Anthony Hudson

Source: Photosport

Hudson, 36, left his position as All Whites manager last week, having crashed to a 2-0 defeat in the intercontinental play-off with Peru for next year's World Cup.

The American-born Brit was today confirmed as the Rapids' new boss, introduced at the club's DSG Park.

"It's an exciting moment and a wonderful opportunity," Hudson said in a statement

"From the start, I was impressed by the club's culture, front office and vision for the future. I believe we share a philosophy, and now it's just a matter of going out and getting the results that both this club and community deserve."

Colorado were in desperate need of a new manager, finishing second to last in the MLS' Western Conference last season.

