 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


'Everything is magnified' - Real Madrid skipper fires back at Liverpool after Champions League final

share

Source:

AAP

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos has defended his conduct in the Champions League final against Liverpool, dismissing suggestions he is to blame for injuries suffered by Loris Karius and Mohamed Salah.

Sergio Ramos

Source: Getty

The Real captain has been intensely criticised since last month's fixture in Kiev, when Salah injured his shoulder following Ramos' challenge and Karius made two crucial errors that gifted Real goals in their 3-1 win.

Tests have since found that goalkeeper Karius sustained a concussion during the game, which may have happened during a collision with Ramos.

The 32-year-old Ramos has revealed he later spoke to Salah.

"They've given this a lot of attention, the Salah thing. I didn't want to speak (publicly) because everything is magnified," he said.

"I see the play well, he grabs my arm first and I fell to the other side; the injury happened to the other arm and they said that I gave him a judo hold.

"After, the goalkeeper said that I dazed him with a clash. I am only missing (Roberto) Firmino saying that he got a cold because a drop of my sweat landed on him."

He added of Salah, who hopes to recover in time to feature for Egypt at the World Cup: "I spoke with Salah through messages; he was quite good. He could have played if he got an injection for the second half, I have done it sometimes but when Ramos does something like this, it sticks a little bit more.

"I don't know if it's because you're at Madrid for so long and win for so long that people look at it a different way."

Ramos' Real Madrid team-mate Toni Kroos believes Karius could have avoided the errors he made regardless of whether he suffered a concussion.

Asked if concussion was an excuse for the mistakes Karius made, Kroos said in quotes published by German newspaper Bild: "I don't know if that explains the errors. I don't really see it that way.

"If it's a concussion, it cannot have been so serious. He also had the opportunity to keep the ball in his hands."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Beauden Barrett during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.Photosport.nz

Thousands of All Blacks fans unload on ESPN writer after outrageous NFL claim

2
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Most read story: ESPN writer claims USA would 'dominate rugby' if NFL stars played


3
Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) and Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow, right, congratulate each other after an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Steven Adams blames 'fat fingers' for social media gaffe at teammate's expense


4

Cricket Australia head James Sutherland steps down, two months after ball tampering saga

5
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, right, celebrates

Manchester City provide largest contingent for Russia World Cup

00:45
A mass of logs and forestry debris can be seen littered around the area.

Watch: Helicopter footage shows aftermath of devastating flooding in Tolaga Bay that led to family being airlifted off rooftop

A mass of logs and forestry debris can be seen littered around the area.

04:01
Sarsha Tyrrell says the last three months have been "exhausting" for her and her two-year-old daughter.

Watch: Emotional mum says two-year-old daughter ‘wakes most nights crying’ after being forced out of failed Tauranga housing development Bella Vista

Sarsha Tyrrell says the last three months have been "exhausting" for her and her girl.

00:41
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

'False alarm' - Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford sends social media into a spin with tweet about baby

While a heavily-pregnant PM continues with her daily business, a slip of the tongue by the country's "First Bloke" has provided a window into the nation's nerves.

'We did not ask for this' - Emotional Tauranga residents from failed housing development ask council for full market value payout

The Tauranga Council signed-off the Bella Vista development despite major construction defects.

The recent arrival is the latest gang banned from wearing or displaying insignia and patches in government buildings.

Senior member of Comanchero biker gang charged over $6 million Auckland Airport meth bust

The man had been on the run since March.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 