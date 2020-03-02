Everton manager red-carded after match for arguing VAR decision in draw with United

David De Gea's error for Manchester United was cancelled out by Everton's Jordan Pickford as goalkeeping mistakes featured in a 1-1 draw in the Premier League this morning.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 13th league goal of the season for Everton after only three minutes came courtesy of a rebounded clearance while Bruno Fernandes' superb start to life at United was given a helping hand by Pickford.

Neither goalkeeper covered himself in glory, which was indicative of a match in which January signing Fernandes stood out as the dominant creative force by scoring for the third successive match and featuring at the heart of his side's best work.

But even his considerable efforts could not secure back-to-back away league victories.

Had it not been for VAR, United would have been dealt a contentious added-time defeat. A seated Gylfi Sigurdsson was ruled to have been offside when Calvert-Lewin's shot deflected in off Harry Maguire, leading to Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti being shown a red card for his protests to referee Chris Kavanagh after the final whistle.