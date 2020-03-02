TODAY |

Everton manager red-carded after match for arguing VAR decision in draw with United

Source:  Associated Press

David De Gea's error for Manchester United was cancelled out by Everton's Jordan Pickford as goalkeeping mistakes featured in a 1-1 draw in the Premier League this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Carlo Ancelotti was in disbelief his team had been denied their injury-time winner by the VAR. Source: Spark Sport

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 13th league goal of the season for Everton after only three minutes came courtesy of a rebounded clearance while Bruno Fernandes' superb start to life at United was given a helping hand by Pickford.

Neither goalkeeper covered himself in glory, which was indicative of a match in which January signing Fernandes stood out as the dominant creative force by scoring for the third successive match and featuring at the heart of his side's best work.

But even his considerable efforts could not secure back-to-back away league victories.

Had it not been for VAR, United would have been dealt a contentious added-time defeat. A seated Gylfi Sigurdsson was ruled to have been offside when Calvert-Lewin's shot deflected in off Harry Maguire, leading to Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti being shown a red card for his protests to referee Chris Kavanagh after the final whistle.

Everton extending its unbeaten home record to seven matches will have been little consolation for Ancelotti. Settling for a point was a missed chance for United to close the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea, which is three points ahead.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Joseph Parker wins by brutal fifth round knockout against Shawndell Winters
2
Joseph Parker eyes Chisora, Whyte fights after flawless combo drops Shawndell Winters for TKO win
3
Ravindra Jadeja takes one of the great outfield catches - 'I didn't even realise I'd caught it'
4
Boult's brilliant spell to end day puts New Zealand ahead in second Test
5
Ardie Savea switch 'risky stuff' for NRL sides, says ex-All Black league convert
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

City score twice late, pull off Champions League comeback win over Real Madrid

Manchester City file appeal against Champions League ban issued by UEFA
01:30

All Whites star Elliott Collier set for big 2020 in MLS after stellar pre-season
00:53

Football Ferns' greatest goal scorer Amber Hearn retires from football