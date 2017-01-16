 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Everton hand Manchester City devastating loss in EPL

share

Source:

Associated Press

Pep Guardiola endured the heaviest league defeat of his coaching career as Manchester City was thrashed 4-0 by Everton in the Premier League today to plummet further out of title contention.

Tom Davies, 18, showed great class beating several defenders to score his side's third goal.
Source: SKY

Two weeks after a 1-0 loss at Liverpool, City had more misery on Merseyside following goals by Romelu Lukaku, Kevin Mirallas, 18-year-old midfielder Tom Davies and 19-year-old debutant Ademola Lookman.

City has now lost three of its last four matches away, with the latest setback for Guardiola coming at the hands of a team managed by his former Barcelona teammate, Ronald Koeman.

The team had dropped out of the top four — into fifth place — following wins for Tottenham and Arsenal yesterday, and is now 10 points behind first-placed Chelsea.

"It is awful for my players," Guardiola said.

"I said to the players 'be positive' because they have made fantastic things in this season."

The title is looking out of reach for City now, though, just when things appeared to be looking up after a 5-0 win at West Ham in the FA Cup last week.

It was another poor defensive display, summed up in injury time when John Stones — a former Everton player — tried to clear the ball for a throw-in only to see it ricochet off Everton defender Seamus Coleman to set up Lookman.

Signed from Charlton this month and on as a late substitute for his Everton debut, Lookman completed City's misery by shooting through Bravo's legs.

"Pep Guardiola knows it is a project at Manchester City," Koeman said.

"Of course, maybe they expected better results and a defeat like this is really strong but Pep has the experience to turn it around. I don't doubt it."

Lukaku sidefooted home a square ball from Mirallas to put Everton ahead in the 34th, with the move sparked by Davies intercepting Gael Clichy's ball forward from left back.

Starting for a second straight game, Davies was everywhere — even clearing Bacary Sagna's header off the line just before halftime at Goodison Park.

Ross Barkley slipped in Mirallas to score with an angled shot in the 47th before the best goal of the match, Davies dinking the ball over goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and inside the near post to crown an impressive individual display.

"The consequence of the game is an example of many that has happened this season," Guardiola said.

"In football, you sometimes don't need to do many things to score. They arrive once and score a goal. It is not today, it is almost all the season and it is tough for the players to handle that situation."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:12
1
The Black Caps opener scored 177 runs in the first Test with Bangladesh in Wellington.

Late Bangladesh collapse gives New Zealand a shot at victory

00:27
2
Tamim Iqbal didn’t believe the ball had hit the stumps, having to be given out by the third umpire in the Test with NZ.

Watch: Bizarre moment Bangladesh batsman refuses to walk after being clean bowled

00:30
3
Kohli scored 122 runs off 105 balls, while Jadhav hit 120 runs off 76 balls.

Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav's centuries leads India to stunning ODI win over England

00:29
4
Kevin Dillard scored with seconds to spare, as the Breakers overcame the Bullets 84-82.

Breakers snatch incredible late win over Bullets in Brisbane

00:30
5
Tom Davies, 18, showed great class beating several defenders to score his side's third goal.

Everton hand Manchester City devastating loss in EPL

00:16
The pair met in London yesterday and Mr English seemed to be chuffed with his old boss' assessment of him.

'Almost as well as he would've been!' - Bill English jokes about feedback from old boss John Key during Europe catch up

The pair met in London yesterday for an informal meeting.

02:07
If you've got the spare cash, the Ferrari runs perfectly and has the looks to match.

World's most expensive car could be yours for $77m

If you've got the spare cash, the classic Ferrari runs perfectly and has the looks to match.

03:12
The visitors recorded their online TEDx Scott Base talk, expressing their desire to educate the world on climate change.

'Antarctica is calling out for us to help her' - Hollywood journalist Ashlan Cousteau

Ms Cousteau has just taken part in a TED Talk recorded as part of 60th anniversary celebrations at Scott Base.


Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ