Everton confirm Sam Allardyce as new manager

Source:Associated Press
Premier League team Everton have hired former England boss Sam Allardyce as their new manager.
Sam Allardyce
Source: Getty
The appointment of Allardyce ends the club's five-week search for a replacement for the fired Ronald Koeman.
Everton says the 63-year-old Allardyce has signed a contract until June 2019, his first job since quitting as Crystal Palace manager in May.
Everton are 13th in the 20-team Premier League, five points clear of the relegation zone after a disappointing start to the season.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport