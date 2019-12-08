TODAY |

Everton caretaker management jubilantly hugs ball boys in celebrating win over Chelsea

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson made his home debut one to remember for his side's ball boys, jubilantly celebrating his side's 3-1 Premier League win over Chelsea.

With manager Marco Silva sacked earlier this week, club legend Ferguson has temporarily taken charge of Everton's first team, his first task pitting the Toffees against high-flying Chelsea.

Reinvigorated with the presence of the near 300-game veteran on the touchline, Everton strolled to a 3-1 win, goals from Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin lifting the Toffees out of the relegation zone.

Ferguson appeared the most satisfied with the win, celebrating not once, but twice with the club's ball boys, embracing his players in bear hugs for good measure.

The win comes at a crucial time for Everton, currently two-points clear of the drop zone heading into the Premier League's new year period.

