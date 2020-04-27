TODAY |

Everton 'appalled' after striker Moise Kean flout's lockdown with house party

Source:  Associated Press

Premier League club Everton says it is “appalled” striker Moise Kean flouted the British coronavirus pandemic lockdown restrictions by partying at home with guests.

Moise Kean. Source: Getty

The Italian filmed himself breaching social distancing regulations and is set to face disciplinary action. The Daily Mirror newspaper says the video was posted to friends on social networking site Snapchat.

Everton says it was “appalled to learn of an incident in which a first team player ignored government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis. The club has strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable.”

The northwest England club says it has been stressing to staff the importance of following government rules to help the National Health Service deal with the Covid-19 outbreak.

The 20-year-old Kean has failed to impress in his debut season in England, scoring just once in 26 games for Everton.

The Premier League has been suspended since last month.

Football
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Largest ever Polynesian draft class selected in the 2020 NFL draft
2
All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah expecting first child - 'We're expanding our bubble'
3
Richie McCaw shows off bagpipe skills with Amazing Grace rendition for Anzac Day
4
Everton 'appalled' after striker Moise Kean flout's lockdown with house party
5
Pass rusher Bradlee Anae, who has Cook Island and Samoan heritage, picked by Dallas Cowboys in NFL draft
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Doctors, nurses back Covid-19 tracer app being rolled out in Australia

With more than 26,000 Covid-19 deaths, Italy ponders what went wrong

District Court taking extra measures to ensure safety when court reopens to public tomorrow

British leader Boris Johnson to return to work