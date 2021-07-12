TODAY |

Euro 2020: Prince George's reaction to England goal melts hearts

Source:  1 NEWS

Prince George has proved you can't be too upper class to enjoy seeing your team score a goal on the biggest stage.

Prince George and his parents celebrate England's goal in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Source: Getty

The seven-year-old, who one day will be King, attended England's Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley with his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The England fans had something to celebrate early after Luke Shaw scored within a few minutes of kickoff, and young George couldn't hide his delight.

His reaction has melted hearts around the world. 

Unfortunately for him, England went on to lose the final in a penalty shootout. 

