TODAY |

Euro 2020: Chaos as fans without tickets clash with security at Wembley

Source:  1 NEWS and Associated Press

Fans without tickets have stormed past security and gained access to the European Championship final between England and Italy.

Chaos at Wembley stadium as ticketless fans gain entry to England v Italy. Source: Associated Press

Wembley Stadium says “there was a breach of security and a small group of people got into the stadium.”

Fans could be seen standing in the stadium bowl unable to access their seats.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ticketless fans desperate to get inside caused chaos as they tried to gain access to the England v Italy match. Source: Breakfast

Wembley’s statement says officials “are now working closely with stadium stewards and security to remove these people. Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected.”

The 90,000-seat Wembley has a pandemic-restricted capacity of about 67,000.

Football
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
LIVE: Euro 2020 final heads to extra time as England and Italy finish level after 90 minutes
2
Conor McGregor gets pummelled, breaks leg on UFC return
3
'Dad will always be the best' – Lomu brothers choose tennis over rugby
4
Euro 2020: Chaos as fans without tickets clash with security at Wembley
5
Fiji scrap special 'vaccinate' jerseys hours from kickoff against All Blacks
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

England fans give footballers huge sendoff ahead of historic final

Queen pens 'good wishes' to England ahead of Euro finals

British cyclist Mark Cavendish equals illustrious Tour de France record

Star striker Tomer Hemed departs Wellington Phoenix