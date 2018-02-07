 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


EPL strugglers Swansea annihilate Notts County 8-1

share

Source:

Associated Press

With a club-record 8-1 win in the FA Cup, Swansea offered further evidence of its revival under new manager Carlos Carvalhal this morning.

This final goal capped a remarkable change in fortune for the relegation candidates.
Source: SKY

Carvalhal has masterminded wins for Swansea over Liverpool and Arsenal in recent weeks to lift the Welsh club out of the Premier League's relegation zone.

Notts County, a team from England's fourth tier, provided a much easier test and Swansea took advantage by scoring four goals in each half at Liberty Stadium. The teams drew 1-1 in the original match last month.

"It's important if it's the best result in the (club's) history, but the most important thing is the attitude of the players that made all the difference," Carvalhal said. "I spoke to them before the game that we had a challenge."

Carvalhal played a team filled largely with fringe players and two of them — Tammy Abraham and Nathan Dyer — scored twice in the first half. Kyle Naughton, Wayne Routledge, Tom Carroll and debutant Daniel James added more goals after halftime to complete Swansea's biggest FA Cup win.

"I don't think they deserved to win 8-1 but it is one of those games where their finishing was Premier League standard," said Notts County manager Kevin Nolan, who played in England's top division for Bolton, Newcastle and West Ham.

The reward for Carvalhal is a meeting with the club that fired him in December, second-tier Sheffield Wednesday.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
UFC boss Dana White went as far as calling the fight between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko 'disgusting'.

'I allowed her to be a warrior!' Ref in charge of bloody UFC bout defends his officiating


00:33
2
The Sydney woman was asked to leave the playing field so she wouldn't get hit, but it didn't go down well.

Watch: Ranting woman has tantrum at cricket players after exercise routine interrupted for scheduled match

00:20
3
UFC boss Dana White went as far as calling the fight between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko 'disgusting'.

Graphic warning: Ref under fire for not ending bout despite fighter pummelling UFC rival's bloodied face continuously

00:22
4
s

Listen: Former Black Cap says Kane Williamson, coach Mike Hesson should be dropped from T20 squad

5
Blues first five eighth Stephen Perofeta during the Blues vs British and Irish Lions match played at Eden Park in Auckland as part of the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017. The Blues won 22-16. Copyright Photo; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Blues nearing full-strength in time for Super Rugby opener despite issues at first-five

03:29
Assil Russell spent two months in Kaeo, providing free care to those who need it.

'It is so sad that we see that in NZ' – charity dentist sees weekly DIY tooth extractions

"Hard working" New Zealanders are unable to afford the treatment, says Dr Assil Russell.


00:45
The rocket went soaring into space in style.

Blast off! Watch the thrilling moment powerful SpaceX rocket launches into space

With liftoff, the Heavy became the most powerful rocket in use today.

04:37
Seven Sharp reporter Maiki Sherman looks at the different meanings of Waitangi for Maori and Pakeha.

What does Waitangi Day mean to Maori?

Seven Sharp reporter Maiki Sherman looks at the different meanings of Waitangi for Maori and Pakeha.

11:15
Nigella visited the Breakfast studio before speaking engagements in Auckland and Christchurch.

'It doesn't need to be complicated' – superstar food writer Nigella Lawson on keeping it simple

Nigella visited the Breakfast studio before speaking engagements in Auckland and Christchurch.


02:13
Emily Clarke and her friends live in Wellington, so have been through a few quakes, but 'this one was definitely bigger'.

Watch: Kiwi speaks of the moment powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan - 'We didn't really know what to do'

Emily Clarke and friends were staying at a hostel in an area just out of Hualien when the quake struck.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 