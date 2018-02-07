EPL strugglers Swansea annihilate Notts County 8-1

With a club-record 8-1 win in the FA Cup, Swansea offered further evidence of its revival under new manager Carlos Carvalhal this morning.

Carvalhal has masterminded wins for Swansea over Liverpool and Arsenal in recent weeks to lift the Welsh club out of the Premier League's relegation zone.

Notts County, a team from England's fourth tier, provided a much easier test and Swansea took advantage by scoring four goals in each half at Liberty Stadium. The teams drew 1-1 in the original match last month.

"It's important if it's the best result in the (club's) history, but the most important thing is the attitude of the players that made all the difference," Carvalhal said. "I spoke to them before the game that we had a challenge."

Carvalhal played a team filled largely with fringe players and two of them — Tammy Abraham and Nathan Dyer — scored twice in the first half. Kyle Naughton, Wayne Routledge, Tom Carroll and debutant Daniel James added more goals after halftime to complete Swansea's biggest FA Cup win.

"I don't think they deserved to win 8-1 but it is one of those games where their finishing was Premier League standard," said Notts County manager Kevin Nolan, who played in England's top division for Bolton, Newcastle and West Ham.