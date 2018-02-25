EPL goalkeeper fumbles ball into own net, costing his side a win

Source:
Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland could only look on in horror, as his own goal cost his side a crucial win in the English Premier League this morning.
With his side leading Leicester City 1-0, Butland failed to take a regulation catch after Marc Albrighton's cross, instead managing to bundle the ball into his own net.
Butland, who is expected to be among those contending for England's first-choice goalkeeper position heading into this year's World Cup in Russia, stood with his head in his hands, as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw following his mistake.
The win would have taken Stoke clear of the Premier League's relegation zone, instead his side now sit in 19th position, battling to save their season.
