EPL goalkeeper fumbles ball into own net, costing his side a win

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland could only look on in horror, as his own goal cost his side a crucial win in the English Premier League this morning.

With his side leading Leicester City 1-0, Butland failed to take a regulation catch after Marc Albrighton's cross, instead managing to bundle the ball into his own net.

Butland, who is expected to be among those contending for England's first-choice goalkeeper position heading into this year's World Cup in Russia, stood with his head in his hands, as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw following his mistake.