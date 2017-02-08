EPL champions Leicester backing under fire boss Claudio Ranieri

 

Manager Claudio Ranieri has compared himself to a windsurfer staving off sharks as Leicester City's woeful Premier League title defence continues.

Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri

Source: Getty

The under-pressure boss yesterday received a vote of confidence from the club's Thai owners, who pledged their "unwavering support" for Ranieri.

The Italian, whose team are just one point above the drop zone after Sunday's 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United, says the public backing was more for the benefit of the media, who he described as "sharks".

Reports surfaced recently that Ranieri has been losing his grip on the dressing room after confusing players with tactics and team selection, but Ranieri insists everything is normal.

"Now there are a lot of sharks, and I am on the windsurfer," he said before the Foxes' FA Cup fourth-round replay with Derby. "I accept this. This is our life.

"Last season was a fairytale, this season is not a fairytale. But it is okay. Now it is important to be positive without bad, bad words.

"We try to do our best but this season everything is wrong but we are still fighting and that is my strength."

He says he still has a good relationship with his players.

"I say to my players, 'My door is always open'. Sometimes I come to them and sometimes they come to me. It's a fantastic relationship," he said.

"They understand everything well. I think this (the club statement) is for you, not for me, because I know the idea of the chairman of the club and everybody."

It seems Ranieri's achievements last season have ensured the Italian has the support of the club's owners, despite winning only five league games this season.

"In light of recent speculation, Leicester City Football Club would like to make absolutely clear its unwavering support for its first team manager Claudio Ranieri," the statement said.

"While there is a collective appreciation from everyone at the club that recent form needs to improve, the unprecedented success achieved in recent seasons has been based firmly on stability, togetherness and determination to overcome even the greatest of challenges.

"The entire club is, and will remain, united behind its manager and behind its players, collectively and firmly focussed on the challenges ahead.''

