EPL champions Chelsea celebrate season end in style, thumping relegated Sunderland

Chelsea defeated Sunderland 5-1 in their final EPL match of the season.
With NZ on the brink of a semi-final spot at Twickenham, an assistant ref noticed something wasn’t quite right with the number of Kiwi players on the field.

The clue is in the name: NZ Sevens sent packing by Scotland after being caught with eight players on the field


The Mumbai Indians won their third IPL title by one run against Steve Smith's Rising Pune Supergiant team.

What a finish! Watch Mumbai Indians clinch IPL title with stunning last-ball win


Caitlin Ryan, 25, nabbed a gold medal for her efforts in Portugal.

Kiwi kayak sprinter embraces international debut with gold medal – but how does she know NZ legend Lisa Carrington?

The Kiwi kayakers took out the K1 500m, K2 200m, K2 500m and K4 500m events in Portugal.

Watch: Unbeatable! NZ kayakers dominate at World Cup in Portugal, collecting four gold medals

Latham scored 104 runs off 111 balls as New Zealand thumped the hosts by 190 runs.

Watch: NZ skipper Tom Latham fires boundaries at will, scoring third ODI century against feeble Ireland


The PM has returned from his trip to Asia with many questioning the value of pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

'In the short term there are real gains for New Zealand and we just don't want to let them go' - Bill English on TPP

A New Zealander is about to be a part of ground-breaking research that could provide a breakthrough for the life-threatening condition.

New Zealand woman chosen in ground-breaking trial to find cure for peanut allergies

It could see a cure available within ten years.

The PM says he TPP "has taken on a bit more relevance as a strategic agreement at a time when the US has pulled back".

TPP has more 'relevance as a strategic agreement' with US out and unpredictable North Korea – Bill English

"We want to get on with the job of working with like minded countries to achieve our trade objectives."

The couple were married in St Mark's Church in Englefield, England overnight.

Video: The moment newly married Pippa Middleton and husband kiss outside church in England after lavish ceremony

Prince William and Pippa's sister Kate were among the guests at St Mark's Church in Englefield overnight.


 
