English football fan arrested for allegedly urinating in rival goalie's water bottle

Source:

AAP

An English football fan has been arrested for allegedly urinating in the opposition team goalkeeper's water bottle, police said.

The Middlesbrough supporter was facing a ban from watching his team following the incident at Queens Park Rangers' Loftus Road ground during Boro's 3-0 away win in the Championship, England's second-tier competition.

Video shared on social media showed a man throw a water bottle onto the pitch behind the QPR goal.

Fans talking about the incident on a forum indicated the bottle may have been taken earlier by a pitch invader.

Cleveland Police's dedicated football officer said on Twitter: "I've been asked by a few followers and can confirm the so called @Boro fan who urinated in the @QPRFC goalie bottle was arrested by colleagues from @MPSFootballUnit.

"Disgusting act and I will do all I can to remove him from attending Boro games again."

The Metropolitan Police said a man was charged with throwing an item onto the pitch and would face court.

The force's football unit tweeted: "After an investigation @MPSFootballUnit can confirm that the male arrested at the @QPRFC v @Boro game yesterday has been charged with throwing an item on to the pitch.

"The male has been bailed and will appear at court next month."

Last month, a Sunderland fan was ejected from the Stadium of Light after he was thought to have defecated on his seat - although police later said he was merely drunk.

