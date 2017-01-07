 

English FA charges Manchester City with breach of anti-doping rules

The English Football Association has charged Manchester City with breaching anti-doping rules.

Manchester City's players celebrate their fifth goal during the FA Cup third round football match between West Ham United and Manchester City at the London stadium.

The FA says Pep Guardiola's team failed to ensure that information about players' whereabouts was accurate.

The rules state that clubs must say where and when training sessions take place, and provide home addresses for its players.

City has been given until January 19 to respond to the charge.

City is fourth in the Premier League in Guardiola's first season in charge and plays Everton on Sunday.

