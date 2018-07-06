England World Cup football star sends message of hope to football team stuck in Thai cave

English and Swedish soccer players competing in the World Cup are sending messages of hope to the members of a youth soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand.

A rescuer filmed one of the boys wearing an England jersey. England defender John Stones says "we're hoping and wishing that they get out safe and sound."

He added that "everyone, their friends and families, all of the boys (here), all the England squad, all our thoughts are with them."

Sebastian Larsson, on the Swedish team that faces England in a quarterfinals match Saturday, also hoped for good news, saying "all you can do in any situation like that is just pray for them."

Rescuers raced to pump water from a flooded cave before trying to extract the 12 boys and their soccer coach ahead of more rain.

The Japanese squad that competed at the World Cup in Russia also tweeted a good-luck message to the team trapped with their coach in a cave in northern Thailand.

The message delivered from the @jfa_samuraiblue urged them in Japanese: "Don't give up! Hang on!" and in English "Hang on! Football Family are with you."