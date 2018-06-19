 

England v Tunisia World Cup clash attracts more viewers than royal wedding

This year's Football World Cup games have attracted this year's highest television audiences in Russia and Britain.

The Three Lions' captain scored a brace in the 2-1 win in Volgograd.
FIFA says 18.05 million viewers watched Russia's 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia live on Channel One in the World Cup opener. The audience does not include "digital streaming or out-of-home viewing".

A peak audience of 18.3 million in Britain watched England's 2-1 win over Tunisia yesterday, the BBC says - exceeding the numbers for last month's royal wedding.

The British public broadcaster says it got a record total of 3 million requests to stream the game on its website and apps.

The British audience topped the Russian figures despite having less than half the population.

Last month's royal wedding had just under 18 million viewers tune in.

The most intense viewing figure was in Iceland for its World Cup debut. Iceland's 1-1 draw with Argentina drew 99.6 percent of viewers who were watching TV on Saturday afternoon in the Nordic island.

The Argentina-Iceland game also had an average audience in China of 44.74 million viewers on CCTV5.

