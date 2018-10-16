England stun Spain in Nations League, win first game on La Roja turf since 1987

Olympic track great Usain Bolt's fledgling football career has received a boost after he scored two second-half goals for Central Coast Mariners, but the club look likely to wait until next year to decide whether he's worthy of an A-League contract.



The Jamaican led the Mariners' line in a central striking role in their 4-0 thrashing of A-League aspirants Macarthur South West United on Friday.



Until his brace, Bolt wasn't always convincing with his finishing, possession or passing.



But in the 55th minute he held off a defender before racing onto Ross McCormack's through-ball and beating the goalkeeper at the near post with a fierce left-foot strike.



He promptly produced his famous lightning bolt celebration.



"It was brilliant, it takes all the weight off your shoulders that first goal to relax you," Bolt said afterwards.



Just over ten minutes later, he doubled his tally when he capitalised on a defensive mix-up to pounce on a loose ball and practically walk it into an open goal.



Almost 6000 fans turned out at Campbelltown Sports Stadium and the crowd gave Bolt plenty of support whenever he touched the ball, especially one enthusiastic horn blower.



"I think I did pretty well, I'm happy with the progress I'm making," the Jamaican said.



"My positioning is much better, I think I'm doing much more in space, I'm running in space much better."



Bolt was adamant he would be ready if required for the opening round of the A-League next week.



But Mariners coach Mike Mulvey reiterated that January was still the most likely time when the club would make a decision on their famous triallist.



"You can't just react to something that's happened in front of us right now,' Mulvey said.



"He covered himself in glory tonight and I think that everybody is super pleased for him ... you've got to take your hat off to him.



"He scored a couple of goals tonight - he's still got a long way to go."



Bolt's fitness and heading were definitely better than on Friday than his last public appearance, but his ball control needs to improve.



"My controlling the ball, and seeing the field, having better vision, are my two worst areas but they have improved a lot since I've been here. But they could improve a lot more."



As early as the second minute, he broke clear but lost the ball before getting into the Macarthur box.



In the 23rd minute, Bolt regained the ball in the penalty area after losing it, but his close-range effort took a deflection off a defender and was comfortably saved.



He came close again in the 39th minute in his best moment of the first half.



The 195cm Jamaican made a well-timed run into the box and beat his marker to firmly head Tommy Oar's left-wing cross, but it was directed just outside the post.



Bolt also spent a minute of the first half on the ground in pain after being struck in the groin by the ball.

