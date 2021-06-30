England stun Germany with two late goals to advance to Euro quarters

England is unburdened by the weight of agonising history: Germany has finally been beaten in a tournament again.

England's Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal. Source: Associated Press

No need to endure more penalty heartache or disallowed goals this time.

Just like in the 1966 World Cup final, England triumphed over a German team at Wembley Stadium today, winning 2-0 to reach the European Championship quarterfinals.

Your playlist will load after this ad

And just like in England's two group wins, Raheem Sterling was on the scoresheet, breaking the tense deadlock in the 75th minute in a move he started and completed.

The round of 16 finally saw England net more than once at Euro 2020, and for Harry Kane to shed the pressure on his shoulders by finally scoring.

The striker headed in Jack Grealish's cross in the 86th minute to give England only its second-ever win in the knockout stage of the European Championship.

England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's second goal. Source: Associated Press

The last such triumph came on penalties against Spain at Euro '96 before the hosts were denied a place in the final by Germany in a shootout at Wembley.