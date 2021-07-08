TODAY |

England reach final of European Championships after tense win over Denmark

England have reached their first European Championships final after a tense 2-1 win over Denmark at Wembley in London. 

England's Harry Kane put his side 2-1 up in extra time after the match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes. 

Raheem Sterling won a controversial penalty in the first period of extra time.

England's Harry Kane, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London Source: Associated Press

Kane missed from the spot but scored the rebound. 

Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard gave his team the lead from a free kick in the 30th minute.

England equalised when Denmark captain Simon Kjær scored an own-goal in the 40th while trying to stop a cross.

The winner will face Italy on Monday in the final. That match will also take place at Wembley.

