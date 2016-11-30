England manager hospitalised after dislocating shoulder while running

England coach Gareth Southgate was taken to the hospital after dislocating his right shoulder while running near the team's World Cup base.

Gareth Southgate gestures as England's Nathaniel Clyne walks by during the international friendly soccer match between England and Spain. Source: Associated Press

The English Football Association says Southgate's arm was in a sling when he held a planned team meeting with his players overnight.

Southgate says "it is better this is me than one of the players."

The coach was treated in the hospital with the assistance of England team doctor Rob Chakraverty.

Southgate says "I am just a bit gutted because I was on for my record 10-kilometre time."