England footballer taking a piece of Kiwi heritage onto pitch at Euros

A little piece of New Zealand will take to the pitch during the upcoming European Championships, in the form of England left-back Ben Chilwell.

The 24-year-old Chelsea defender was born in England, but his father is Kiwi, having emigrated to the UK in 1993, three years prior to Ben's birth.

But Chilwell carries a piece of his heritage with him, in the form of a tattoo, the country of New Zealand proudly displayed on his forearm.

The Champions League winner had been eligible to play for the All Whites before he made his international debut for England in 2018.

Since then he has gone on to make 14 appearances for the Three Lions, and will likely push for a starting spot in Gareth Southgate's side in the Euros.