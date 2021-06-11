TODAY |

England footballer taking a piece of Kiwi heritage onto pitch at Euros

Source:  1 NEWS

A little piece of New Zealand will take to the pitch during the upcoming European Championships, in the form of England left-back Ben Chilwell.

English defender Ben Chilwell has a Kiwi connection, and even a tattoo to prove it. Source: 1 NEWS

The 24-year-old Chelsea defender was born in England, but his father is Kiwi, having emigrated to the UK in 1993, three years prior to Ben's birth.

But Chilwell carries a piece of his heritage with him, in the form of a tattoo, the country of New Zealand proudly displayed on his forearm.

The Champions League winner had been eligible to play for the All Whites before he made his international debut for England in 2018.

Since then he has gone on to make 14 appearances for the Three Lions, and will likely push for a starting spot in Gareth Southgate's side in the Euros.

England's opening game is in the early hours of Monday morning against Croatia, while the opening game of the tournament is tomorrow morning between Italy and Turkey.

