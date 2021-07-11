England fans give footballers huge sendoff ahead of historic final

England's football team received a huge sendoff this morning as they departed their St. George's Park training ground for the final time of these European Championships.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hundreds of fans lined the streets outside the facility in Burton-upon-Trent, flags in hand, cheering on their beloved side as the player's bus departed for London ahead of tomorrow's final against Italy at Wembley Stadium.

The game is arguably the biggest in the nation's history.

It has been 55 years since Sir Bobby Moore lifted the World Cup for the Three Lions on home soil and the decades since have been filled with nothing but anguish and disappointment for diehard supporters.

England have since failed to not only win a major trophy, but make a final of a major tournament.

England fans show their support as the player's bus departs St George's Park in Burton-upon-Trent ahead of tomorrow's Euro 2020 final in London. Source: Getty

Tomorrow's final presents an opportunity to dispell that pain and heartache.

Even the Queen has got on board.

In a short note penned to England manager Gareth Southgate, the Monarch paid tribute to the "spirit, commitment and pride" of the football team and wished the squad good luck.

read more Queen pens 'good wishes' to England ahead of Euro finals