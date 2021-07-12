England fans condemned for racially abusing players after Euros loss

Disappointed football fans have been condemned by England's Football Association and police for racialling abusing players on social media after the game.

England footballer Jadon Sancho holds his head in his hands after missing a penalty in his side's shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. Source: Associated Press

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka received abuse after the trio missed penalties in the 3-2 shootout loss to Italy in the final of the European Championship this morning.

In a statement, the FA said it was "appalled" by the abuse.

"We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team," the FA said in a statement.

"We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.

Bukayo Saka is comforted by his England teammates after missing a penalty in the shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. Source: Associated Press

"We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real life consequences."

The Metropolitan Police were investigating the abuse and said it was "totally unacceptable" and "will not be tolerated".

Racial abuse of English footballers has become a worrying trend in recent times.

In May, Rashford highlighted racial abuse on social media after losing the Europa League final with Manchester United.

Winger Raheem Sterling has also been heavily targeted in the past.