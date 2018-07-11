 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


England coach Gareth Southgate ready to face music of football history

share

Source:

Associated Press

Gareth Southgate and England are ready to face the music.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 03: Gareth Southgate, Manager of England celebrates victory with Harry Kane following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at Spartak Stadium on July 3, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate, Manager of England celebrates victory with Harry Kane following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at Spartak Stadium.

Source: Getty

No other football nation dwells on decades of failure quite like the English.

Southgate was so demoralised by his penalty kick failure against Germany in the 1996 European Championship semifinals, he avoided The Lightning Seeds "Three Lions," the team's official song when it hosted the tournament.

Now the song, with its repeated chorus of "football's coming home," is a staple again, No. 5 this week on YouTube UK's top music videos chart with more than 2 million views on the day of England's last match.

"'Football's coming home' is a song I couldn't even listen to for 20 years, frankly, so for me it has a slightly different feel," Southgate said today on the eve of England's World Cup semifinal match against Croatia. "But it's nice to hear people enjoying it again."

When the song first was released, the chorus proclaimed "Three lions on a shirt/Jules Rimet still gleaming/Thirty years of hurt/never stopped me dreaming."

A 1998 update changed the third verse to "no more years of hurt."

England hasn't played in the semifinals of a major tournament since Southgate's penalty kick at Wembley was saved by Andreas Koepke 22 years ago, and Andrea Moeller put the next kick over David Seaman and under the crossbar.

The most-cherished national team memory remains the 1966 World Cup final victory at Wembley over West Germany, a demarcation point in the island's history as much as 1066 (the Norman invasion) and 1707 (union with Scotland).

"It was a long time ago, so not too many of us can remember that far back," said midfielder Jordan Henderson, born in 1990.

The winner tomorrow advances to Monday's final against France. Southgate wants to break stereotypes, and not just on the field.

"I'm rare breed. I'm an Englishman that doesn't drink tea," he said.

England and Croatia are teams that innovated over time but have generally been immutable during the World Cup, sticking to virtually identical starting lineups except for group phase finales, after advancement was secure.

England is making waves at the World Cup in Russia, and they're being followed by a bittersweet tune.
Source: 1 NEWS

In the other four games, Croatia's only variable to its 4-2-3-1 formation was whether to start captain Luka Modric in a deep midfield role and Andrej Kramaric more advanced, or to move up Modric and start Marcelo Brozovic.

Right back Sime Vrsaljko limped off during the quarterfinal win over host Russia and goalkeeper Danijel Subasic had a hamstring injury during extra time but remained in the match.

When asked about injuries, Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic responded through a translator with inconclusive palaver about Vrsaljko having "this niggle."

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 03: Gareth Southgate, Manager of England instructs players before extra time during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at Spartak Stadium on July 3, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate, Manager of England instructs players before extra time during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at Spartak Stadium.

Source: Getty

England has gone with a 3-5-2, and the only change was to start Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield after Dele Alli injured a thigh.

"The biggest thing that the gaffer's brought since he's come in, which he's brought right from day one, was identity, and about the way that we wanted to create a team," Henderson said.

"You can see that togetherness on the pitch now, and I think that's valuable in crucial moments in big games, and yeah, I can definitely say this is most together England team that I've been involved in, and so I think that makes a massive difference and you get your rewards for that."

With an average age of 26, England is one of the youngest teams at the World Cup.

"We were never quite sure how far this team could go," Southgate said.

"The age of the players, the improvement in the players, the hunger in the players has been apparent for everybody to see. We're really proud in the style that we've played, with the intelligence that we've played, and that we've performed under pressure and dealt with difficult situations in games where we've had to wait until the last minute to score, we've had to recover from conceding in last minute, we've been through extra time, penalties."

Croatia made its only semifinal appearance in 1998, losing 2-1 to host France. Defender Dejan Lovren is a teammate of Henderson's on Champions League finalist Liverpool, and Lovren bristled when asked about a 4-1 loss at Tottenham last October when England striker Harry Kane scored twice.

"It's completely irrelevant," he said through a translator. "Why didn't you ask me how I played well against him? You are just nitpicking my poor performances."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Parker is training in Las Vegas, sparring with US fighter Eric Molina.

'We are going to be in the best shape' - Joseph Parker spars with Anthony Joshua's former opponent

00:58
2
Paediatrician Dr. Alison Tothy says post-traumatic stress disorder is one of “any number of psychiatric concerns” the boys could encounter.

World Cup final attendance not possible for rescued Thai boys in fragile health - doctors


05:06
3
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down this morning's FIFA World Cup semi-final between France and Belgium.

World Cup Chat: 'This is England's hardest task' - Three Lions aim for first final since 1966, France prevail over Belgium

00:29
4
Venus and partner Raven Klaasen overcame Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares in five sets.

Watch: Kiwi tennis star Michael Venus marches into Wimbledon doubles semi-final

00:22
5
Barry believes his team have the game plan to take down the Englishman come July 29 in London.

Joseph Parker’s 'game plan' will counter Dillian Whyte’s 'aggressive style'


The group had received food, emergency supplies and medical treatment.

Thai boys given anti-anxiety medication before traumatic scuba cave escape - Thailand PM reveals

A medication called anxiolytic was given to the boys to sedate them before the six hour cave journey.


00:09
The car was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

Auckland police pursuit: Two teens and girl, 12, in custody after vehicle on wrong side of motorway reaches speeds in excess of 100km/h

The car crashed into a police vehicle a truck.

00:58
Paediatrician Dr. Alison Tothy says post-traumatic stress disorder is one of “any number of psychiatric concerns” the boys could encounter.

'Extremely traumatic' rescue leaves Thai boys at risk for PTSD, top emergency doctor warns

It's "any number of psychiatric concerns" the boys could encounter.


05:04
1 NEWS’ Correspondent Kimberlee Downs has the l1 NEWS’ Correspondent Kimberlee Downs has the latest from Chiang Rai, Thailand.

Thai cave rescue: A tribute to the human spirit

1 News Correspondent Kimberlee Downs in Chiang Rai says the rescue shows humankind at its best.

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Ambulances transport boys rescued from Tham Luang Nang Non cave to hospital on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)

'Smiling and healthy' - Thai cave rescue boys doing well and in good spirits but face up to a week in hospital

A senior health official has given an update into the condition on the eight boys who've emerged from the underground over the last few days.