'Emotions got the better of me' - Raheem Sterling explains incident that saw him dropped by England

Associated Press
Raheem Sterling says "emotions got the better of me" during an exchange with England teammate Joe Gomez that led to the Manchester City forward being dropped for the national team's upcoming European Championship qualifier.

Sterling and Gomez, who clashed toward the end of a high-profile Premier League game between City and Liverpool on Sunday, were involved in what the English Football Association described as a "disturbance in a private team area" after they had joined up with England a day later.

The FA reacted to the incident by saying Sterling would not be considered for the Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

In a post on Instagram, Sterling says "we are in a sport where emotions run high and I am man enough to admit when emotions got the better of me."

Sterling added that he and Gomez "have had words and figured things out and moved on" from what he says was a "5-10 second thing."

Sterling will remain with the squad, with England also playing away to Kosovo on Sunday.

England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal after hearing racist chants, during their Euro 2020 group A qualifying match against Montenegro. Source: Associated Press
