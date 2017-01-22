'Who else but Chris Wood?!' – Kiwi striker gives Leeds United early lead with emphatic finish from corner kick

Kiwi footballer Chris Wood has continued his strong goal-scoring form this season for Leeds United with two goals against Barnsley in an enthralling Championship derby.

Wood's efforts weren't enough though as his side let in three goals in nine minutes to lose the game 3-2.

Wood tapped in his 18th goal of the season to put Leeds ahead, before Tom Bradshaw's header on the stroke of half-time began the turnaround.

Ryan Kent swivelled and fired in low to put the Tykes in front.

Conor Hourihane then scored off a free-kick to make the score 3-1, before Wood scored his second via a penalty.