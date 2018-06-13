 

Egyptian football commentator dies after side's World Cup loss to Saudi Arabia

An Egyptian football commentator has died after suffering a heart attack following his side's 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their final match of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2017 file photo, Egypt's Mohamed Salah, center, battles for the ball with Congo's Delvin N'Dinga, right, and Tobias Badila during the 2018 World Cup group E qualifying soccer match at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)

Mohamed Salah led Egypt back to the World Cup finals for the first time since 1990.

Source: Associated Press

Egypt Today analyst Abdel Rahim Mohamed went into cardiac arrest after the match, before he was taken to hospital where he later died.

Former Egypt goalkeeper Ahmed Fawzi, who was present in the studio at the time, said that Mohamed had looked exhausted during the match. 

Egypt lost all three of their group stage matches to Russia, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, while doubts have arisen over the future of star player Mohamed Salah's future with the national side.

